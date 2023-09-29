TEAM NEWS
Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko will be assessed after he was forced off at half-time during Wednesday's League Cup win at Aston Villa.
Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli remain out.
Luton midfielder Ross Barkley is in contention to face his former club after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Tom Lockyer will also be assessed after undergoing a scan on an unspecified issue earlier this week.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is the first meeting between Everton and Luton since the Toffees won a League Cup tie at Kenilworth Road 1-0 in October 2007.
- Luton are winless in their past six league games against Everton (D3, L3).
- Luton's most recent top-flight away point came from a 1-1 draw versus Everton at Goodison Park in March 1992.
Everton
- Everton scored more goals and earned more points in last weekend's 3-1 win at Brentford than in their opening five league fixtures combined.
- They could register successive league victories for only the second time since the start of last season. They previously did so in September and October 2022 against West Ham and Southampton under former manager Frank Lampard.
- Toffees boss Sean Dyche last enjoyed back-to-back league wins in February 2022, when his Burnley side defeated Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham.
- Everton are vying to avoid becoming the first side in top-flight history to lose their opening four home fixtures without scoring.
- The Blues can equal their longest home losing streak in the league from the beginning of a season: four in the 1958-59 top flight.
- They have failed to score multiple goals in any of their past 16 Premier League home matches since a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in October 2022.
- Everton are averaging 14.2 shots per game in the Premier League this season (85 in six games), their highest average in a season since 2013-14 under Roberto Martinez (14.8). Last season, they were averaging 11.3 per game.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in back-to-back matches in all competitions for the first time since May 2022.
- Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored seven goals in his last 16 Premier League appearances - he is Everton's top scorer since Dyche was appointed.
- Six of Doucoure's goals have come in his last eight top-flight away games.
Luton
- Luton Town could remain winless after their opening six league fixtures for only the fourth time in their history.
- They are the only top-flight side yet to take the lead this season, with their three goals all coming in different games when trailing. The last side to fail to go ahead in any of their first six games in a season was Norwich City in 2021-22, whose sixth game was a 2-0 away defeat at Everton.
- Luton's shot conversion rate of 4.8% is the lowest in the Premier League. Everton are third lowest with 5.9%.
- Carlton Morris has either scored or set up each of Luton's three Premier League goals, with both of his goals coming from the penalty spot. Only two players have been directly involved in each of their team's first four Premier League goals: David White for Manchester City in 1992-93 (three goals, one assist) and Pascal Gros for Brighton in 2017-18 (two goals, two assists).