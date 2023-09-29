Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday, with Jacob Ramsey a doubt to face Brighton and Alex Moreno and Leon Bailey likely to be ruled out.

Diego Carlos and Bertrand Traore were unused substitutes in midweek on their return from injury.

This game is expected to come too soon for injured Brighton midfielders Pascal Gross and James Milner.

Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster were rested on Wednesday and should be involved.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have earned four successive Premier League wins in this fixture, scoring twice in each match.

Albion's only competitive away victory in 15 attempts against Villa was by 2-1 in the Premier League in November 2020 (D3, L11).

Aston Villa

Villa are vying to win five of their opening seven Premier League games for the third time, having done so in 1998-99 and 2020-21.

They are on a run of nine consecutive home league wins for the first time since September 1989 to February 1990. Their most recent longer winning streak at Villa Park spanned 13 matches 40 years ago.

Aston Villa's tally of 55 points in 2023 is bettered only by Manchester City's 71. Arsenal and Liverpool have also accrued 55 points, while Brighton have 53.

Villa have kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League since Unai Emery's first game in charge last November - only Manchester United, with 14, have more in that period.

Douglas Luiz can become the second Villa player to score in five successive Premier League home matches, emulating Dwight Yorke in late 1996.

Ollie Watkins has scored in each of his last three appearances against Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion