WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers15:00Man CityManchester City
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Wolves will be without suspended midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, while loanee Tommy Doyle is ineligible to face his parent club.

Otherwise, manager Gary O'Neil has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Bernardo Silva and John Stones are close to returning from respective leg and muscle issues, while Kevin de Bruyne remains City's only long-term absentee.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have won the past six Premier League meetings, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three.
  • Wolves have won just four of their 22 games against City this century (D3, L15). Three of those four victories have come at Molineux.
  • Pep Guardiola's side won both games 3-0 last season, with Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scoring in their last trip to Molineux in September 2022.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolverhampton are seeking to end a run of four games without a win in all competitions (D1, L3).
  • They have lost five of their eight matches this season, drawing one and winning two.
  • Wolves could lose their opening three league fixtures at Molineux for just the third time, having previously done so in the fourth tier in 1986-87 and the 2021-22 Premier League.
  • Gary O'Neil's side have conceded 12 goals in six top-flight games this term; only Burnley and Sheffield United, with 13 and 17 respectively, have a worse record.
  • Wolves have failed to score in just one of their past 12 Premier League home matches, a 1-0 defeat to Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth side in February.
  • Pedro Neto has scored or set up a goal in each of his last four Premier League matches, with one goal and four assists.
  • Mario Lemina is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City are vying to win their opening seven Premier League matches for the first time.
  • The previous two sides to win their first seven top-flight fixtures were Liverpool in 2019-20 and Chelsea in 2005-06, and both sides went on to lift the title.
  • City have gone on a seven-game winning run from the start of a league campaign just once before, 126 years ago in the second tier.
  • Pep Guardiola has won 40 of his past 44 Premier League clashes with English managers (D3, L1), including a 4-1 victory over Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth in February.
  • Erling Haaland scored four times in two Premier League appearances against Wolves last season, including a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory at the Etihad.
  • Kalvin Phillips has suffered defeat on three of his five starts for Manchester City.

