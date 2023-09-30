Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley15:00GatesheadGateshead
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2023

  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00WokingWoking
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • BromleyBromley15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00DorkingDorking Wanderers
  • KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers15:00BarnetBarnet
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • WealdstoneWealdstone15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • YorkYork City15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Oxford CityOxford City17:30AltrinchamAltrincham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield12101131201131
2Solihull Moors1275021101126
3Barnet1282225151026
4Gateshead1264231131822
5Bromley126421711622
6Hartlepool126152223-119
7Altrincham124622218418
8Rochdale125341915418
9Woking124441513216
10Oldham124441716116
11Halifax123631010015
12Aldershot124352023-315
13Wealdstone124351418-415
14Dorking124351317-415
15Eastleigh123541319-614
16Ebbsfleet124171721-413
17Boreham Wood122641317-412
18Dag & Red123361014-412
19Oxford City122551824-611
20York122461724-710
21Maidenhead United12246716-910
22Fylde122371928-99
23Southend12525191547
24Kidderminster12147616-107
View full National League table

