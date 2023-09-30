Maidenhead United v Chesterfield

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Match details to follow.
National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|12
|10
|1
|1
|31
|20
|11
|31
|2
|Solihull Moors
|12
|7
|5
|0
|21
|10
|11
|26
|3
|Barnet
|12
|8
|2
|2
|25
|15
|10
|26
|4
|Gateshead
|12
|6
|4
|2
|31
|13
|18
|22
|5
|Bromley
|12
|6
|4
|2
|17
|11
|6
|22
|6
|Hartlepool
|12
|6
|1
|5
|22
|23
|-1
|19
|7
|Altrincham
|12
|4
|6
|2
|22
|18
|4
|18
|8
|Rochdale
|12
|5
|3
|4
|19
|15
|4
|18
|9
|Woking
|12
|4
|4
|4
|15
|13
|2
|16
|10
|Oldham
|12
|4
|4
|4
|17
|16
|1
|16
|11
|Halifax
|12
|3
|6
|3
|10
|10
|0
|15
|12
|Aldershot
|12
|4
|3
|5
|20
|23
|-3
|15
|13
|Wealdstone
|12
|4
|3
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|15
|14
|Dorking
|12
|4
|3
|5
|13
|17
|-4
|15
|15
|Eastleigh
|12
|3
|5
|4
|13
|19
|-6
|14
|16
|Ebbsfleet
|12
|4
|1
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|13
|17
|Boreham Wood
|12
|2
|6
|4
|13
|17
|-4
|12
|18
|Dag & Red
|12
|3
|3
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|12
|19
|Oxford City
|12
|2
|5
|5
|18
|24
|-6
|11
|20
|York
|12
|2
|4
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|10
|21
|Maidenhead United
|12
|2
|4
|6
|7
|16
|-9
|10
|22
|Fylde
|12
|2
|3
|7
|19
|28
|-9
|9
|23
|Southend
|12
|5
|2
|5
|19
|15
|4
|7
|24
|Kidderminster
|12
|1
|4
|7
|6
|16
|-10
|7
