Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|2
|10
|14
|2
|Raith Rovers
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|13
|3
|Arbroath
|7
|4
|0
|3
|13
|8
|5
|12
|4
|Dunfermline
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|5
|4
|11
|5
|Partick Thistle
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|9
|5
|10
|6
|Airdrieonians
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|9
|7
|Queen's Park
|7
|3
|0
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|8
|Ayr
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|6
|9
|Morton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|4
|10
|Inverness CT
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|8
|-5
|1
