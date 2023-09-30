Peterhead v Elgin City

PeterheadPeterhead15:00ElginElgin City
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stenhousemuir
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|4
|7
|14
|2
|Peterhead
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|13
|3
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|7
|5
|11
|4
|Dumbarton
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|11
|5
|Stranraer
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|11
|6
|The Spartans
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|8
|1
|10
|7
|Forfar
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|8
|East Fife
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|9
|Elgin
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|5
|10
|Clyde
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|5