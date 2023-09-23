Match ends, FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0.
England captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and assisted twice as Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.
Kane reacted quickly to smash home a loose ball in the Bochum box in the first half before converting a penalty after the break.
He secured the match ball by turning home a pass from Noussair Mazraoui in the 88th minute.
Kane delivered precise passes to set up Leroy Sane and teenager Mathys Tel.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Matthijs de Ligt also scored for the Bavarians.
Kane, whose goal on Wednesday helped Bayern to a 4-3 Champions League victory over Manchester United, has netted seven in his first five Bundesliga matches.
The haul on Saturday was his first domestic league hat-trick since December 2017, when he scored consecutive trebles for Tottenham against Burnley and Southampton.
Thomas Tuchel's Bayern now have four wins and one draw after their opening five games and top the table with 13 points.
Bochum, who were pulled apart whenever Bayern went forwards and thoroughly outclassed, continue to look for their first victory of the campaign.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 40Mazraoui
- 4de LigtSubstituted forUpamecanoat 45'minutes
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 19DaviesSubstituted forKrätzigat 65'minutes
- 27Laimer
- 6KimmichSubstituted forGoretzkaat 77'minutes
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 65'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forMüllerat 77'minutes
- 9Kane
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 7Gnabry
- 8Goretzka
- 18Peretz
- 20Sarr
- 25Müller
- 39Tel
- 41Krätzig
- 42Musiala
VfL Bochum
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Riemann
- 4Masovic
- 20Ordets
- 5Bernardo
- 15PasslackSubstituted forLoosliat 36'minutes
- 19Bero
- 8LosillaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGamboaat 45'minutes
- 7Stöger
- 32WittekSubstituted forHofmannat 36'minutes
- 11AsanoSubstituted forOsterhageat 68'minutes
- 22Antwi-AdjeiSubstituted forDaschnerat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gamboa
- 3Soares
- 6Osterhage
- 9Mendes Paciência
- 10Förster
- 13Daschner
- 23Thiede
- 33Hofmann
- 41Loosli
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukas Daschner.
Post update
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Matús Bero (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 6, VfL Bochum 1848 0. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848).
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Lukas Daschner replaces Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
Post update
Foul by Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.