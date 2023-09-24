Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Loughgall 0-2 Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy believes his side "responded in the correct manner" as they bounced back from last week's defeat by Larne to see off Loughgall on Saturday.

A double for substitute Jack Scott sent the Blues back to the top of the table.

Healy was pleased they reacted well after the 2-0 loss to the champions.

"We underperformed against Larne and when you lose a game like that, it is always important to respond in the correct manner," he said.

"The game wasn't pretty at times but I think we created numerous chances, especially in the first half you are hoping for more goals, I certainly believed we should have," continued Healy.

"Jack scored an important goal at a good time to give us that platform for the start of the second half.

"I've no complaints, the effort was there and if I do have any slight frustration it is that we didn't score more than we did."

'It is not important to be top of the table at the minute'

Defender Scott came off the bench to net a brace

Healy praised scorer and Northern Ireland Under 21 international Scott for the impact he made once introduced on 24 minutes as he replaced the injured Daniel Finlayson after a nasty clash of heads.

"Jack naturally would have been disappointed not to start the game, but he was ready to come on and made the impact we wanted. He was prepared and professional."

He added: "Euan [East] also slotted in well and helped us keep a clean sheet which was pleasing as we have conceded poor goals lately."

The win moves Linfield a point clear of champions Larne at the summit, but former Northern Ireland striker Healy is not getting carried away with his side's position in the league table at this early stage of the campaign.

"It is not important to be top at the minute, it is important to be in and around it," explained Healy.

"There is a little congestion around the top of the table at the minute, but we have given ourselves the platform to be top.

"It means nothing because we have Crusaders on Tuesday which will be another key fixture."

'You have to take your chances when you play the big teams'

Smith was left to rue Loughgall's wastefulness in front of goal

His opposite number, Loughgall boss Dean Smith was left ruing two key chances that the Villagers missed at Lakeview Park, whilst the game was goalless.

Nathaniel Ferris rounded Chris Johns but failed to find an empty net and Benjamin McKee squandered another great opportunity as he shot wide after a mazy run into the box.

"In my opinion those are probably the two best chances in the game, and when you play the bigger teams you have to take those chances," he said.

"Unfortunately we didn't but I think our play in general was nowhere near where it should have been and for me that was disappointing," conceded Smith.

Loughgall, who sit seventh, were unbeaten in their previous four league games before their encounter against the Blues.

As a result, Smith was keen not overly critical of their performance.

"I can't fault their commitment and effort but it was a bit of learning curve out there. We need to learn on our feet and learn quickly.

"If we put away one of those chances early then it is a different game but we weren't competitive enough for 90 minutes."