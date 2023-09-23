Michael Duff's last regular season league win was Barnsley's 2-0 success against Oxford on 22 April

Michael Duff said the focus should be on Swansea City rather than him after victory over Sheffield Wednesday eased the pressure on the under-fire head coach.

Jamal Lowe, Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino scored to deliver Swansea's first league triumph under Duff.

There had been speculation that Duff's job could be under threat had they failed to beat the Owls.

"It's not about me," said Duff.

"Ultimately I carry the can but I was proud of everyone at the football club and I am part of that. The over-riding emotions are relief and pride.

"I have told the players to enjoy it because it's hard to win a game of football. We are playing in the most competitive league in the world.

"We don't think we have arrived. I have said enjoy it because it's a nice feeling, but Monday we will be coming in, seeing the positives and seeing the negatives and trying to improve."

Though Sheffield Wednesday hit the crossbar with Swansea 1-0 up in the second half, quickfire goals from Yates and Patino meant Duff's team ultimately cruised to a maiden win in their eighth league game of 2023-24.

Swansea have plenty of work to do as they look to move up the Championship table - they climbed to 21st after beating fellow strugglers Wednesday - with a tricky trip to Millwall to come on Saturday, 30 September.

Duff has faced criticism over Swansea's playing style as well as their playing style during the first seven weeks of the new season.

The former Barnsley boss had revealed before the Owls' visit that his mother-in-law had pointed out that Swansea's display in the derby defeat to Cardiff City last weekend had been below par.

After Wednesday were beaten, Duff said: "She was at the game. Luckily I have a box and it's full every week. My mum and dad, my wife's mum and dad, my wife and my two kids come to every game and we had a few extras there today as well.

"I am a lucky man. I have a very supportive family and I have a loyal dog. When we have got beat the dog always wags her tail when I come home.

"I am privileged to manage the football club. It's been difficult - you always want to hit the ground running. But you just keep working."

Nathan Wood and Josh Ginnelly both face scans having come off in the first half against Wednesday through injury.

Centre-back Wood has a suspected ankle sprain, while Swansea are more concerned about a possible Achilles problem suffered by forward Ginnelly.

"The language he is using, it doesn't look great," Duff said. "But obviously we have to get the results of the scan."