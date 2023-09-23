Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona3Celta VigoCelta Vigo2

Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo: Barca score three in final nine minutes for dramatic comeback

Barcelona celebrate after Joao Cancelo scores against Celta Vigo
Barcelona are unbeaten after their opening six La Liga games with five wins and one draw

Joao Cancelo snatched a late win for Barcelona as they returned to the top of La Liga with a fightback against Celta Vigo.

Celta were 2-0 up with nine minutes remaining after goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Tasos Douvikas.

But two clinical finishes in the space of just four minutes from Robert Lewandowski rescued Barcelona's hopes.

And Cancelo completed the comeback as he met a Gavi ball and drilled a composed volley past Ivan Millar.

Barcelona now top La Liga thanks to a superior goal difference over Girona, with both sides on 16 points.

Barca were regularly undone at the back, with Celta's Luca de la Torre, Iago Aspas and Jonathan Bamba weaving through their defence.

But Xavi's men were resilient and continued to send waves of attacks towards the visitors' backline until it finally cracked.

Real Madrid, who are second, could return to the top of the table and move two points ahead of Barcelona if they beat Atletico Madrid in Sunday's Madrid derby.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cancelo
  • 23Koundé
  • 15ChristensenBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBaldeat 60'minutes
  • 17AlonsoSubstituted forYamalat 45'minutes
  • 22Gündogan
  • 18RomeuSubstituted forAraújoat 45'minutes
  • 21F de JongSubstituted forGaviat 36'minutesBooked at 39mins
  • 7F TorresSubstituted forRaphinhaat 72'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 14João Félix

Substitutes

  • 3Balde
  • 4Araújo
  • 5Martínez
  • 6Gavi
  • 11Raphinha
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 20Roberto
  • 26Astralaga
  • 27Yamal
  • 32López

Celta Vigo

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Villar
  • 3Mingueza
  • 4NúñezBooked at 43minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 90+4'minutes
  • 2Starfelt
  • 28Domínguez
  • 21Ristic
  • 17BambaSubstituted forDotorat 90+4'minutes
  • 8Beltrán
  • 14de la Torre
  • 10Iago AspasSubstituted forSwedbergat 78'minutes
  • 18Strand LarsenSubstituted forDouvikasat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Marchesín
  • 5Tapia
  • 6Dotor
  • 7Pérez
  • 12Douvikas
  • 15Aidoo
  • 19Swedberg
  • 20Vázquez
  • 23Sánchez
  • 25Guaita
  • 29Rodríguez
  • 30Sotelo
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
43,272

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 2.

  3. Post update

    Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Rodríguez (Celta Vigo).

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Gavi (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta Vigo. Carlos Dotor replaces Jonathan Bamba.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta Vigo. Miguel Rodríguez replaces Unai Núñez.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Félix (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 2. João Cancelo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gavi with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Carlos Domínguez.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 2, Celta Vigo 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  16. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tasos Douvikas (Celta Vigo).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Carl Starfelt (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 1, Celta Vigo 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix with a through ball.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65101661016
2Girona6510167916
3Real Madrid5500103715
4Ath Bilbao6411114713
5Valencia640284412
6Rayo Vallecano530268-29
7Atl Madrid421110467
8Osasuna621378-17
9Cádiz521257-27
10Getafe521257-27
11Real Betis5212510-57
12Real Sociedad51318716
13Villarreal5203810-26
14Alavés620459-46
15Mallorca6123710-35
16Sevilla511368-24
17Celta Vigo6114610-44
18Granada5104916-73
19Las Palmas502314-32
20Almería6015512-71
View full Spanish La Liga table

