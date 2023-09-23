Match ends, Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 2.
Joao Cancelo snatched a late win for Barcelona as they returned to the top of La Liga with a fightback against Celta Vigo.
Celta were 2-0 up with nine minutes remaining after goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Tasos Douvikas.
But two clinical finishes in the space of just four minutes from Robert Lewandowski rescued Barcelona's hopes.
And Cancelo completed the comeback as he met a Gavi ball and drilled a composed volley past Ivan Millar.
Barcelona now top La Liga thanks to a superior goal difference over Girona, with both sides on 16 points.
Barca were regularly undone at the back, with Celta's Luca de la Torre, Iago Aspas and Jonathan Bamba weaving through their defence.
But Xavi's men were resilient and continued to send waves of attacks towards the visitors' backline until it finally cracked.
Real Madrid, who are second, could return to the top of the table and move two points ahead of Barcelona if they beat Atletico Madrid in Sunday's Madrid derby.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cancelo
- 23Koundé
- 15ChristensenBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBaldeat 60'minutes
- 17AlonsoSubstituted forYamalat 45'minutes
- 22Gündogan
- 18RomeuSubstituted forAraújoat 45'minutes
- 21F de JongSubstituted forGaviat 36'minutesBooked at 39mins
- 7F TorresSubstituted forRaphinhaat 72'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 14João Félix
Substitutes
- 3Balde
- 4Araújo
- 5Martínez
- 6Gavi
- 11Raphinha
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 20Roberto
- 26Astralaga
- 27Yamal
- 32López
Celta Vigo
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Villar
- 3Mingueza
- 4NúñezBooked at 43minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 90+4'minutes
- 2Starfelt
- 28Domínguez
- 21Ristic
- 17BambaSubstituted forDotorat 90+4'minutes
- 8Beltrán
- 14de la Torre
- 10Iago AspasSubstituted forSwedbergat 78'minutes
- 18Strand LarsenSubstituted forDouvikasat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Marchesín
- 5Tapia
- 6Dotor
- 7Pérez
- 12Douvikas
- 15Aidoo
- 19Swedberg
- 20Vázquez
- 23Sánchez
- 25Guaita
- 29Rodríguez
- 30Sotelo
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 43,272
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 2.
Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Rodríguez (Celta Vigo).
Hand ball by Gavi (Barcelona).
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Carlos Dotor replaces Jonathan Bamba.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Miguel Rodríguez replaces Unai Núñez.
Attempt missed. Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.
Goal! Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 2. João Cancelo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gavi with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Carlos Domínguez.
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Goal! Barcelona 2, Celta Vigo 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tasos Douvikas (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Post update
Carl Starfelt (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Barcelona 1, Celta Vigo 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix with a through ball.