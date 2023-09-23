Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Xisco Munoz has presided over six defeats from his eight Championship games in charge of Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has called on the fans to stick with him despite chants for him to resign during their defeat by Swansea City.

Their 3-0 loss in south Wales, to a Swansea side also out of form, left the Owls bottom of the Championship.

The 43-year-old was appointed in the summer following Darren Moore's exit but they are winless after eight games.

"When I arrived we had [only] 10 players and we signed 10 new players," Munoz told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We have made progress. Maybe if today we had scored, things would change.

"One of the things that is important is that we stay together."

Munoz had previous experience in the Championship prior to his appointment at Hillsborough, having guided Watford to promotion to the Premier League in 2020-21.

His winless spell in charge of the Owls has come as fans have also held protests against Dejphon Chansiri's ownership of the club, with their game against Middlesbrough in midweek being halted as tennis balls were thrown on to the pitch.

Their defeat by Swansea on Saturday - their sixth in the league so far this season - also saw fans chant "Xisco out" as pressure builds on the Spaniard to turn their form around.

Asked about the chants, Munoz added: "I don't listen to that but because I put the focus on the game. Let's not forget about the focus. The focus is to stay in the Championship again.

"Sometimes we put the focus in another place. We need our fans, players and everybody together. We need our stadium. It's better for us."