Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Which volley was better - Bruno Fernandes' against Burnley or Robin van Persie's against Aston Villa? Have your say below

It was a goal worthy of winning any game of football.

There did not seem to be any danger when Jonny Evans had the ball at his feet close to the centre circle but what followed was a magnificent piece of individual brilliance.

Evans' chipped pass dropped in behind Burnley defender Jordan Beyer and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes unleashed a stunning volley into the bottom corner which ultimately gave them a much-needed win.

There were gasps from the stunned home supporters, while the travelling United contingent roared in delight in their corner of Turf Moor.

Former Burnley goalkeeper Paul Robinson said on BBC 5 Live: "We have seen one of the goals of the season already tonight there from Bruno Fernandes. I can't tell you how hard that technique is to execute.

"He doesn't try to take it down or even take a touch, he hits it first time on the volley, smashing it past James Trafford.

"Nothing the Burnley keeper could do with it, a fantastic strike."

United manager Erik ten Hag called it a "brilliant goal", while opposition manager Vincent Kompany said it was a "moment of quality from a Premier League player".

'Beautiful technique'

Ten Hag's side have made a poor start to the season and came into the game following three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Though they clung on to the three points against Burnley, it was a laboured showing in which they were second best for large periods of the game.

Fernandes' magical strike on the stroke of half-time will leave United fans salivating until next week's league and Carabao Cup double-header against Crystal Palace.

It drew comparisons to Robin van Persie's brilliant volley for United against Aston Villa 10 years ago, a 3-0 victory that night sealing their 20th and most recent title triumph.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand said on TNT Sport: "Great movement from Bruno. This is what captains do, they step up in big moments when you need something special and he's created a moment there."It is a great ball but he has still got so much to do. The technique, to hit that with the precision and power to get it past the goalkeeper, that is where you want it, bottom corner. He hits it perfectly."Top players have top moments. That is leadership. That is a moment there."

Ex-Clarets striker Peter Crouch said on TNT: "It was great to watch. I was a young player watching volleys like that all the time, I used to go and practice it in the garden.

"Do you remember that Van Persie one? It wasn't quite on that level, but it was just beautiful technique.

"To watch the flight of the ball, there's so many moving parts that can go wrong, it was fantastic."

Vote - who do you think scored the better volley?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

'Three points most important thing'

Fernandes has now scored or provided an assist against 22 of the 24 clubs he has faced in the Premier League, with the exceptions being Sheffield United and Norwich City.

His memorable goal was his first away from home in the Premier League since January, while United have not lost any of the 18 top-flight games when he has scored outside of Old Trafford.

Fernandes told TNT Sports: "It was a great pass from Jonny [Evans]. I know he has great qualities playing the ball in behind with both feet. I was waiting for it.

"Burnley give space behind but it was tough to get that at times and we took the chance when it was there.

"We know that we have been in a tough bit of momentum but we knew we could come back from it. Obviously today the performance was not the best but we got the three points which is the most important thing."