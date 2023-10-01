Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City

Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pears
- 2Brittain
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 23A Wharton
- 18Markanday
- 7Sigurdsson
- 24Moran
- 8Szmodics
Substitutes
- 4Hill
- 6Tronstad
- 10Dolan
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 12Wahlstedt
- 16S Wharton
- 22Gilsenan
- 30Garrett
- 33Telalovic
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Hermansen
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 3Faes
- 23Vestergaard
- 2Justin
- 25Ndidi
- 8Winks
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 18Fatawu
- 9Vardy
- 10Mavididi
Substitutes
- 4Coady
- 7Casadei
- 14Iheanacho
- 15Souttar
- 17Choudhury
- 20Daka
- 29Akgün
- 35McAteer
- 41Stolarczyk
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match report to follow.