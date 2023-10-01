Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers12:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pears
  • 2Brittain
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 23A Wharton
  • 18Markanday
  • 7Sigurdsson
  • 24Moran
  • 8Szmodics

Substitutes

  • 4Hill
  • 6Tronstad
  • 10Dolan
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 12Wahlstedt
  • 16S Wharton
  • 22Gilsenan
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Telalovic

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Hermansen
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 3Faes
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 2Justin
  • 25Ndidi
  • 8Winks
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 18Fatawu
  • 9Vardy
  • 10Mavididi

Substitutes

  • 4Coady
  • 7Casadei
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 15Souttar
  • 17Choudhury
  • 20Daka
  • 29Akgün
  • 35McAteer
  • 41Stolarczyk
Referee:
James Linington

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich97111811722
2Leicester8701145921
3Preston96211310320
4Sunderland95131881016
5Hull9441149516
6Cardiff95131612416
7Norwich95131916316
8West Brom93421611513
9Leeds93421410413
10Southampton94141520-513
11Bristol City93331110112
12Birmingham933389-112
13Plymouth93241714311
14Coventry92521512311
15Millwall9324711-411
16Stoke93151114-310
17Blackburn83141216-410
18Huddersfield92431014-410
19Swansea9234131219
20Watford9234131309
21Middlesbrough92251017-78
22QPR9225815-78
23Rotherham9126819-115
24Sheff Wed9027517-122
View full Championship table

