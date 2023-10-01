Bristol City Women v Leicester City Women

Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Bentley
- 2Powell
- 5Aspin
- 44Murray
- 4Layzell
- 8Rodgers
- 6Connolly
- 10Furness
- 24Morgan
- 17Thestrup
- 23Jones
Substitutes
- 9Hayles
- 11Napier
- 12Mustaki
- 15Bull
- 16Syme
- 19Simpson
- 21Marckese
- 28Teisar
- 29Ward
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Leitzig
- 11Cayman
- 17Thibaud
- 5Howard
- 2Nevin
- 3Tierney
- 6Palmer
- 27O'Brien
- 10Whelan
- 9Petermann
- 20Goodwin
Substitutes
- 4Bott
- 7Rose
- 8Rantala
- 13Robinson
- 14Green
- 21Cain
- 23Kop
- 32Baker
- 38Mears
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
- Attendance:
- 4,132
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City Women 1, Leicester City Women 0. Carrie Jones (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Julie Thibaud tries a through ball, but Missy Goodwin is caught offside.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Fran Bentley (Bristol City Women).
Post update
Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Naomi Layzell (Bristol City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Janice Cayman (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julie Thibaud.
Post update
Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Shannon O'Brien.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Ella Powell.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Aileen Whelan tries a through ball, but Aimee Palmer is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Ella Powell.
Post update
Foul by Satara Murray (Bristol City Women).
Post update
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).