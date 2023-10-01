Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Bristol City Women v Leicester City Women

Bristol City Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 2Powell
  • 5Aspin
  • 44Murray
  • 4Layzell
  • 8Rodgers
  • 6Connolly
  • 10Furness
  • 24Morgan
  • 17Thestrup
  • 23Jones

Substitutes

  • 9Hayles
  • 11Napier
  • 12Mustaki
  • 15Bull
  • 16Syme
  • 19Simpson
  • 21Marckese
  • 28Teisar
  • 29Ward

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Leitzig
  • 11Cayman
  • 17Thibaud
  • 5Howard
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Tierney
  • 6Palmer
  • 27O'Brien
  • 10Whelan
  • 9Petermann
  • 20Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 4Bott
  • 7Rose
  • 8Rantala
  • 13Robinson
  • 14Green
  • 21Cain
  • 23Kop
  • 32Baker
  • 38Mears
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms
Attendance:
4,132

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol City WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City Women 1, Leicester City Women 0. Carrie Jones (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Julie Thibaud tries a through ball, but Missy Goodwin is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Fran Bentley (Bristol City Women).

  9. Post update

    Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Naomi Layzell (Bristol City Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Janice Cayman (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julie Thibaud.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Shannon O'Brien.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Ella Powell.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Aileen Whelan tries a through ball, but Aimee Palmer is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Ella Powell.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Satara Murray (Bristol City Women).

  19. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women11002113
2Man Utd Women11002113
3Bristol City Women11001013
4Arsenal Women10100001
5Liverpool Women10100001
6Chelsea Women00000000
7Man City Women00000000
8Tottenham Women00000000
9West Ham Women00000000
10Aston Villa Women100112-10
11Everton Women100112-10
12Leicester City Women100101-10
View full The FA Women's Super League table

