Everton Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton Women).
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Ramsey
- 5Björn
- 20Finnigan
- 27Stenevik
- 17Hope
- 47OlesenSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 66'minutes
- 22Galli
- 2VejeSubstituted forPayneat 66'minutes
- 10Bennison
- 14SørensenSubstituted forBissellat 66'minutes
- 18Piemonte
Substitutes
- 1Brosnan
- 7Wheeler
- 8Vanhaevermaet
- 9Duggan
- 11Bissell
- 19Payne
- 30Wilding
- 41Aherne
Brighton Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 32Baggaley
- 5Bergsvand
- 2ThorisdóttirBooked at 35mins
- 16Kullberg
- 22RobinsonSubstituted forRuleat 75'minutes
- 6Losada
- 10OlmeSubstituted forFerreira Pintoat 62'minutes
- 8Bremer
- 3Pattinson
- 11TerlandSubstituted forSymondsat 75'minutes
- 9LeeSubstituted forSarriat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Evrard
- 7Sarri
- 14Carabalí
- 15Hawkesby
- 17Ferreira Pinto
- 18Symonds
- 33Rule
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Tatiana Pinto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pauline Bremer.
Foul by Nathalie Björn (Everton Women).
Tatiana Pinto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlize Rule with a cross.
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Tatiana Pinto is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Charlize Rule replaces Katie Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Elisabeth Terland.
Foul by Martina Piemonte (Everton Women).
Post update
Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Elise Stenevik.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt blocked. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Bissell.
Attempt missed. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aurora Galli.
Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).