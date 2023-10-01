Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women2

Everton Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Ramsey
  • 5Björn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 27Stenevik
  • 17Hope
  • 47OlesenSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 66'minutes
  • 22Galli
  • 2VejeSubstituted forPayneat 66'minutes
  • 10Bennison
  • 14SørensenSubstituted forBissellat 66'minutes
  • 18Piemonte

Substitutes

  • 1Brosnan
  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Duggan
  • 11Bissell
  • 19Payne
  • 30Wilding
  • 41Aherne

Brighton Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 32Baggaley
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 2ThorisdóttirBooked at 35mins
  • 16Kullberg
  • 22RobinsonSubstituted forRuleat 75'minutes
  • 6Losada
  • 10OlmeSubstituted forFerreira Pintoat 62'minutes
  • 8Bremer
  • 3Pattinson
  • 11TerlandSubstituted forSymondsat 75'minutes
  • 9LeeSubstituted forSarriat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Evrard
  • 7Sarri
  • 14Carabalí
  • 15Hawkesby
  • 17Ferreira Pinto
  • 18Symonds
  • 33Rule
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton Women).

  2. Post update

    Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tatiana Pinto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pauline Bremer.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nathalie Björn (Everton Women).

  5. Post update

    Tatiana Pinto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlize Rule with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Tatiana Pinto is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Charlize Rule replaces Katie Robinson.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Elisabeth Terland.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Martina Piemonte (Everton Women).

  13. Post update

    Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Elise Stenevik.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Bissell.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aurora Galli.

  19. Post update

    Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women11002113
2Man Utd Women11002113
3Bristol City Women11001013
4Arsenal Women10100001
5Liverpool Women10100001
6Chelsea Women00000000
7Man City Women00000000
8Tottenham Women00000000
9West Ham Women00000000
10Aston Villa Women100112-10
11Everton Women100112-10
12Leicester City Women100101-10
View full The FA Women's Super League table

