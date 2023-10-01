Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women2

West Ham United Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 7Evans
  • 3Shimizu
  • 23Cissoko
  • 21Cooke
  • 2Smith
  • 4Stringer
  • 17Filis
  • 19Hayashi
  • 9Ueki
  • 20Asseyi

Substitutes

  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Harries
  • 16Ziu
  • 18Denton
  • 25Walsh
  • 35Ademiluyi
  • 41Flannery

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Keating
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 10CastellanosBooked at 16mins
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 20Roord
  • 9Kelly
  • 11Hemp
  • 8Fowler

Substitutes

  • 1Roebuck
  • 6Houghton
  • 7Coombs
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Park
  • 18Casparij
  • 30Mace
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home2
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women).

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Laia Aleixandri.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hawa Cissoko.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  10. Post update

    Penalty saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Shannon Cooke (West Ham United Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Laia Aleixandri.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viviane Asseyi with a headed pass.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 0.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Deyna Castellanos tries a through ball, but Lauren Hemp is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.

  20. Post update

    Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City Women11004223
2Man City Women11002023
3Brighton Women11002113
4Man Utd Women11002113
5Liverpool Women11001013
6Chelsea Women00000000
7Tottenham Women00000000
8Aston Villa Women100112-10
9Everton Women100112-10
10Arsenal Women100101-10
11Bristol City Women100124-20
12West Ham Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's Super League table

