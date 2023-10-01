Aston Villa Women v Manchester United Women

Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1van Domselaar
- 2Mayling
- 4Patten
- 6CorsieBooked at 26mins
- 14Turner
- 15ParkerBooked at 14mins
- 5Staniforth
- 7Lehmann
- 19Blindkilde Brown
- 20Hanson
- 9Daly
Substitutes
- 8Nobbs
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Salmon
- 18Mullett
- 21Leat
- 22Magill
- 23Leon
- 33Pacheco
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 6Blundell
- 4Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 3George
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 17García
- 7TooneBooked at 43mins
- 11Galton
- 23da Silva FerreiraBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 8Guerrero
- 14Riviere
- 15Evans
- 16Naalsund
- 20Miyazawa
- 22Parris
- 25Rabjohn
- 28Williams
- 91Tullis-Joyce
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Parker with a through ball.
Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women).
Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton tries a through ball, but Lucía García is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lucía García.
Attempt saved. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.
Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Lucy Staniforth tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.