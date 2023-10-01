Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Aston Villa Women v Manchester United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1van Domselaar
  • 2Mayling
  • 4Patten
  • 6CorsieBooked at 26mins
  • 14Turner
  • 15ParkerBooked at 14mins
  • 5Staniforth
  • 7Lehmann
  • 19Blindkilde Brown
  • 20Hanson
  • 9Daly

Substitutes

  • 8Nobbs
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Salmon
  • 18Mullett
  • 21Leat
  • 22Magill
  • 23Leon
  • 33Pacheco

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 6Blundell
  • 4Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 3George
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 17García
  • 7TooneBooked at 43mins
  • 11Galton
  • 23da Silva FerreiraBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 8Guerrero
  • 14Riviere
  • 15Evans
  • 16Naalsund
  • 20Miyazawa
  • 22Parris
  • 25Rabjohn
  • 28Williams
  • 91Tullis-Joyce
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Parker with a through ball.

  6. Booking

    Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women).

  8. Post update

    Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton tries a through ball, but Lucía García is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lucía García.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).

  14. Booking

    Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  18. Post update

    Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Lucy Staniforth tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st October 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women11002023
2Aston Villa Women10100001
3Man Utd Women10100001
4Arsenal Women00000000
5Bristol City Women00000000
6Chelsea Women00000000
7Leicester City Women00000000
8Liverpool Women00000000
9Man City Women00000000
10Tottenham Women00000000
11West Ham Women00000000
12Everton Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's Super League table

