Chelsea Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Jess Carter.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Musovic
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 21Charles
- 5Ingle
- 6NüskenSubstituted forLeupolzat 59'minutes
- 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forKirbyat 58'minutes
- 10JamesSubstituted forLawrenceat 77'minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutes
- 2Fishel
Substitutes
- 3Nouwen
- 8Leupolz
- 12Lawrence
- 14Kirby
- 15Périsset
- 17Fleming
- 26Buchanan
- 28Cankovic
- 30Berger
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Spencer
- 15James
- 21Bühler
- 5Bartrip
- 29Neville
- 20AhtinenSubstituted forAleat 61'minutes
- 24SpenceBooked at 30minsSubstituted forNazat 61'minutes
- 25Summanen
- 14Bizet IldhusøySubstituted forAyaneat 72'minutes
- 17Thomas
- 8Clinton
Substitutes
- 1Votíková
- 3Zadorsky
- 4Turner
- 7Naz
- 12Percival
- 13Ale
- 16Graham
- 23Ayane
- 26Pearse
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 14,776
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea Women).
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ashley Lawrence replaces Lauren James.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Guro Reiten.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angharad James.
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Celin Bizet Ildhusøy.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt blocked. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James.
Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt blocked. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Asmita Ale replaces Olga Ahtinen.