The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women2Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1

Chelsea Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 21Charles
  • 5Ingle
  • 6NüskenSubstituted forLeupolzat 59'minutes
  • 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forKirbyat 58'minutes
  • 10JamesSubstituted forLawrenceat 77'minutes
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutes
  • 2Fishel

Substitutes

  • 3Nouwen
  • 8Leupolz
  • 12Lawrence
  • 14Kirby
  • 15Périsset
  • 17Fleming
  • 26Buchanan
  • 28Cankovic
  • 30Berger

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 15James
  • 21Bühler
  • 5Bartrip
  • 29Neville
  • 20AhtinenSubstituted forAleat 61'minutes
  • 24SpenceBooked at 30minsSubstituted forNazat 61'minutes
  • 25Summanen
  • 14Bizet IldhusøySubstituted forAyaneat 72'minutes
  • 17Thomas
  • 8Clinton

Substitutes

  • 1Votíková
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 4Turner
  • 7Naz
  • 12Percival
  • 13Ale
  • 16Graham
  • 23Ayane
  • 26Pearse
Referee:
James Bell
Attendance:
14,776

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home19
Away13
Shots on Target
Home12
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Jess Carter.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea Women).

  4. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ashley Lawrence replaces Lauren James.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Guro Reiten.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angharad James.

  9. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Celin Bizet Ildhusøy.

  12. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angharad James.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

  16. Post update

    Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Asmita Ale replaces Olga Ahtinen.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City Women11004223
2Man City Women11002023
3Brighton Women11002113
4Chelsea Women11002113
5Man Utd Women11002113
6Liverpool Women11001013
7Aston Villa Women100112-10
8Everton Women100112-10
9Tottenham Women100112-10
10Arsenal Women100101-10
11Bristol City Women100124-20
12West Ham Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's Super League table

