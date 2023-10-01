Arsenal Women v Liverpool Women

Attempt missed. Missy Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ceri Holland with a cross.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 24Lacasse
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 23Russo
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 14D'Angelo
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 21Pelova
- 22Kühl
- 25Blackstenius
- 27Codina
- 28Ilestedt
- 32Cooney-Cross
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laws
- 17Clark
- 23Bonner
- 4Fisk
- 2Koivisto
- 8Nagano
- 14Höbinger
- 12Hinds
- 18Holland
- 7Kearns
- 35Taylor
Substitutes
- 13Enderby
- 15Lundgaard
- 16Micah
- 26Flint
- 32Parry
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).
Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Attempt missed. Missy Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ceri Holland.
Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Steph Catley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rachael Laws (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.
Attempt saved. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.