Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Arsenal Women v Liverpool Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Follow Sunday's WSL action live

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 24Lacasse
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 23Russo
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Kühl
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 27Codina
  • 28Ilestedt
  • 32Cooney-Cross

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laws
  • 17Clark
  • 23Bonner
  • 4Fisk
  • 2Koivisto
  • 8Nagano
  • 14Höbinger
  • 12Hinds
  • 18Holland
  • 7Kearns
  • 35Taylor

Substitutes

  • 13Enderby
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 16Micah
  • 26Flint
  • 32Parry
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Missy Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ceri Holland with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

  4. Post update

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Missy Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

  10. Post update

    Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ceri Holland.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Steph Catley.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rachael Laws (Liverpool Women).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women11002113
2Man Utd Women11002113
3Bristol City Women11001013
4Arsenal Women10100001
5Liverpool Women10100001
6Chelsea Women00000000
7Man City Women00000000
8Tottenham Women00000000
9West Ham Women00000000
10Aston Villa Women100112-10
11Everton Women100112-10
12Leicester City Women100101-10
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories