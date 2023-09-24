Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Maddy Cusack had recently signed a new contract with Sheffield United

Sheffield United will pay tribute to Maddy Cusack before their men's match against Newcastle on Sunday to "celebrate and honour" her life.

Cusack, a midfielder at the Women's Championship club, died on Wednesday at the age of 27.

She became the first player to reach 100 appearances for United's women's team last season, while she also worked in the club's marketing department.

"A number of activities are planned to remember her," the club said.

The Premier League match kicks off at 16:30 BST.

"Ahead of the Newcastle game, we will celebrate and honour the life of Maddy Cusack, a loved and respected figure of the Sheffield United family," the club said.

"There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone connected to the club. We would politely ask supporters to be in their seats for 16:15 to partake."

Speaking on Friday, Sheffield United men's manager Paul Heckingbottom said Cusack was a "big part of everything" at the club.

The cause of her death has not yet been announced.

Before joining the Blades in 2019, Cusack also played for Birmingham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Tributes were also paid before England played Scotland at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Friday, with players from both sides wearing black armbands and a period of silence held before kick-off in her memory.

This weekend's FA Women's National League fixtures between Newcastle United and Burnley, and Nottingham Forest and Liverpool Feds, have been postponed due to Cusack being a former team-mate of several of the players due to be involved.

All remaining fixtures in the league will hold a minute's silence before kick-off.