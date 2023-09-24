Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea's Sammy Wynne celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal against Barry

Champions Cardiff City were held to a goalless draw at home to Aberystwyth Town on the second weekend of the Genero Adran Premier season.

Cardiff had plenty of chances with Eliza Collie striking the crossbar but it proved to be a frustrating afternoon, compounded late on when Seren Watkins was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Wrexham secured their first victory of the season with a 3-0 win at Pontypridd United.

Amber Lightfoot, Lili Jones and Rosie Hughes all got on the scoresheet.

Swansea were also 3-0 winners with Sammy Wynne and two second-half own goals giving them a comfortable home victory over Barry Town United.

Cardiff Met and The New Saints played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at Cyncoed. Ella Hartley and Caitlin Chapman scored two goals apiece for Saints with a brace for Cardiff Met's Ingrid Adland.