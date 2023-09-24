Close menu
Dutch Eredivisie
AjaxAjax13:30FeyenoordFeyenoord
Match abandoned - Crowd

Ajax v Feyenoord: De Klassieker abandoned as fans throw flares and fireworks

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ajax are historically the most successful club in the Netherlands
Ajax's match against Feyenoord on Sunday was abandoned in the 56th minute after home supporters threw flares and fireworks on to the pitch.

Visitors Feyenoord went 3-0 up in the first half at the Johan Cruyff Arena, prompting the first flares to be thrown.

The match was temporarily paused and then called off when trouble restarted.

"De Klassieker is permanently stopped after repeated fireworks on the field," said a statement from the Eredivisie. external-link

"More information about how to complete this match will follow later."

Santiago Gimenez scored twice for Feyenoord and Igor Paixao added a third which triggered an initial reaction from home supporters.

A sign on the big screen at the ground had reminded Ajax fans that the 'lighting of fireworks is prohibited' but the message was ignored by a section of supporters.

Ajax said in a statement: "Shortly before half-time, fireworks were thrown on to the pitch, after which referee Serdar Gozubuyuk temporarily suspended the match.

"In the 56th minute, another fireworks incident took place. The referee officially suspended the match after consulting with the local authorities."

Ajax have won just once in four completed Eredivisie games this season and are languishing in 13th place in the table.

They finished third last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons. Feyenoord won the title.

Ajax director of general affairs Jan van Halst said: "We currently have no clarity about how this match will be handled. We are particularly disappointed that this match turned out this way. This is very hard on the entire organisation.

"It is one of the most important matches in Dutch football and it has been stopped. That is extremely sad.

"We are trying to manage that all our guests who were here today were able to leave the stadium safely. It is a bad start to the season. We understand the disappointment. But to express it through this behaviour , we disapprove."

Ajax fans reacted after the team went 3-0 down against their fierce rivals
Ajax put a message on the big screen to remind supporters the lighting of fireworks was prohibited
Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk led the players off in the 56th minute and the match was abandoned
Line-ups

Ajax

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Gorter
  • 3GaaeiSubstituted forRenschat 32'minutes
  • 37Sutalo
  • 4Hato
  • 25SosaSubstituted forSalah-Eddineat 45'minutes
  • 24Vos
  • 21van den Boomen
  • 8TaylorBooked at 41mins
  • 23Berghuis
  • 9Brobbey
  • 11Forbs Borges

Substitutes

  • 2Rensch
  • 10Akpom
  • 16Mannsverk
  • 17Salah-Eddine
  • 18Medic
  • 19Mikautadze
  • 22Pasveer
  • 27Van Axel Dongen
  • 30Ávila
  • 33Tahirovic
  • 38Hlynsson
  • 40Ramaj

Feyenoord

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22WellenreutherBooked at 42mins
  • 4Geertruida
  • 18Trauner
  • 33Hancko
  • 5Hartman
  • 20Wieffer
  • 8Timber
  • 19Minteh
  • 10Stengs
  • 14Barbosa da Paixão
  • 29GiménezBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Nieuwkoop
  • 3Beelen
  • 6Zerrouki
  • 7Jahanbakhsh
  • 9Ueda
  • 15López
  • 16van den Belt
  • 24Zechiël
  • 25Sauer
  • 31Lamprou
  • 32Lingr
  • 39van Sas
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamFeyenoord
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven55001711615
2AZ Alkmaar55001521315
3FC Twente5401124812
4Feyenoord53201951411
5Sparta Rotterdam632197211
6Go Ahead Eagles5311129310
7Excelsior6231121029
8Fortuna Sittard62317709
9Heracles Almelo5212911-27
10N.E.C.6213111107
11PEC Zwolle6213610-47
12sc Heerenveen6204916-76
13RKC Waalwijk6204513-86
14Ajax41217615
15Vitesse510439-63
16FC Utrecht6105414-103
17FC Volendam5014513-81
18Almere City FC6015418-141
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

