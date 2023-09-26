Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Linfield 2-0 Crusaders

Linfield defeated Crusaders 2-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premiership to three points.

Joel Cooper put the Blues in front at Windsor Park before Matthew Fitzpatrick scored his first goal for the club.

Joe Gormley hit a hat-trick and Ben Wilson bagged a double as Cliftonville thumped Coleraine 5-0 at Solitude to move up to second place.

Larne slip to third with keeper Rohan Ferguson sent-off before Benji Magee's late goal gave Loughgall a 1-0 win.

The game burst into life on 16 minutes when Jay Boyd's clever through ball put Caolan McAleer clear on goal, only to be brought down by Ferguson.

Referee Tony Clarke showed the keeper a red card before immediately downgrading it to a yellow and Fergsuon made the most of his reprieve by diving to his left to push away Mark Patton's spot kick.

Watch: Loughgall strike late to edge 10-man Larne

As Larne started to gain a foothold in the game, Dylan Sloan was denied by Berraat Turker twice in a couple of minutes, the second of them an impressive save from the midfielder's well-struck shot.

Larne came close to taking the lead on 70 minutes when Lee Bonis' header looked to be heading for the top corner but Turker sprang across his goal to brilliantly turn the effort behind.

Two minutes later Larne were down to 10 men when keeper Ferguson handled outside his area after Boyd had broken clear of the visiting defence. Loughgall came close when Patton curled a free-kick over the Larne wall but it clipped the top of the crossbar on its way over.

But the real drama was reserved for the 89th minute when Loughgall substitute Magee picked up the ball on the right hand side of the pitch and drifted past a couple of challenges before clipping a shot over substitute keeper Aidan Dowling.

The result ends Larne's unbeaten start top the league campaign and lifts Loughgall into the top half of the table.

Gormley stars for rampant Reds

Joe Gormley marked his first start of the campaign after returning from injury by opening the scoring in the 37th minute. The Reds' record scorer headed home from close range after Jonny Addis flicked the ball towards the striker.

Gormley grabbed his second of the evening shortly after the interval - Josh Carson hooked the ball off the line but only as far as the striker, who made no mistake from close range.

Watch: Gormley hits treble as Reds thump Bannsiders

Wilson would add a third for Jim Magilton's side after Sean Stewart's driving run ended with the Norwich loanee setting him up and he made no mistake from close range.

Gormley's hat-trick would arrive just after the hour mark as he stabbed home from a rebound to grab the match ball.

There was still time for one more when Wilson was afforded time and space to pick up the ball outside the penalty area and slot home past a helpless Martin Gallagher for his ninth league goal in as many appearances.

The Bannsiders are now five without a win against the north Belfast outfit.

Blues overcome Crues at Windsor

It took just 10 minutes for the hosts to hit the front - Cooper wriggled past his man before unleashing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

There was a deflection on the shot which seemed to throw Jonny Tuffey off guard, resulting in the opener for the Blues.

Joel Cooper celebrates scoring Linfield's opener against Crusaders at Windsor Park

Fifteen minutes later the Blues had their second. This time Cooper turned provider, hitting a first-time cross which Fitzpatrick met perfectly on the head, netting his first goal in the blue of Linfield.

Crusaders improved in the second half with Ben Kennedy coming closest to scoring.

Jarlath O'Rourke found Kennedy just inside the box before the Crues top scorer stuck the upright with his right-footed effort.

The Crues huffed and puffed, but ultimately couldn't find the back of the net.