Paris St-Germain signed Achraf Hakimi (left) on a five-year deal from Inter Milan in July 2021

Kylian Mbappe went off with a suspected ankle injury as Paris St-Germain returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 with an easy victory over Marseille.

PSG's star forward tried to carry on after an early challenge with Leonardo Balerdi but went off before half-time.

Mbappe could be a doubt when the French champions play Newcastle away in the Champions League on 4 October.

PSG cruised past Marseille after goals by Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and two from Goncalo Ramos.

It lifted them into third spot in Ligue 1, two points behind early season leaders Brest.

Luis Enrique's side had lost their previous Ligue 1 game 3-2 at home to Nice on 15 September but they never looked back once Morocco full-back Hakimi scored straight from a free-kick.

Hakimi then provided the cross for Muani to score his first goal since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt for £64.2m plus £12.2m in add-ons earlier this month.

Substitute Ramos sealed the points with the third and fourth goals after replacing the injured Mbappe.

Marseille, whose manager Marcelino resigned last week, should have equalised at 1-0 down but Vitinha headed against the bar.

Their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season leaves them seventh in the table, two points behind PSG.