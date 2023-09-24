Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain4MarseilleMarseille0

Paris Saint Germain 4-0 Marseille: Kylian Mbappe injured as PSG win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Achraf Hakimi (left) celebrates scoring for Paris St-Germain against Marseille
Paris St-Germain signed Achraf Hakimi (left) on a five-year deal from Inter Milan in July 2021

Kylian Mbappe went off with a suspected ankle injury as Paris St-Germain returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 with an easy victory over Marseille.

PSG's star forward tried to carry on after an early challenge with Leonardo Balerdi but went off before half-time.

Mbappe could be a doubt when the French champions play Newcastle away in the Champions League on 4 October.

PSG cruised past Marseille after goals by Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and two from Goncalo Ramos.

It lifted them into third spot in Ligue 1, two points behind early season leaders Brest.

Luis Enrique's side had lost their previous Ligue 1 game 3-2 at home to Nice on 15 September but they never looked back once Morocco full-back Hakimi scored straight from a free-kick.

Hakimi then provided the cross for Muani to score his first goal since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt for £64.2m plus £12.2m in add-ons earlier this month.

Substitute Ramos sealed the points with the third and fourth goals after replacing the injured Mbappe.

Marseille, whose manager Marcelino resigned last week, should have equalised at 1-0 down but Vitinha headed against the bar.

Their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season leaves them seventh in the table, two points behind PSG.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 37Skriniar
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forDaniloat 69'minutes
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forMukieleat 83'minutes
  • 4Ugarte
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 29BarcolaSubstituted forSolerat 83'minutes
  • 10DembéléSubstituted forRuizat 69'minutes
  • 23Kolo Muani
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 32'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Ruiz
  • 9Gonçalo Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 17Vitinha
  • 26Mukiele
  • 27Ndour
  • 28Soler
  • 97Kurzawa

Marseille

Formation 3-5-2

  • 16López
  • 99Mbemba
  • 4GigotBooked at 73mins
  • 5BalerdiSubstituted forMeïtéat 83'minutes
  • 7ClaussSubstituted forNadirat 84'minutes
  • 21Rongier
  • 8OunahiSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
  • 27VeretoutBooked at 82mins
  • 12LodiBooked at 85mins
  • 9Carvalho OliveiraSubstituted forNdiayeat 45'minutes
  • 10AubameyangSubstituted forCorreaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Harit
  • 18Meïté
  • 20Correa
  • 24Mughe
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 34Nadir
  • 36Blanco
  • 37Soglo
  • 62Murillo
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Marseille 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Marseille 0.

  3. Post update

    Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Chancel Mbemba (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Marseille 0. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Randal Kolo Muani following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Pau López (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Renan Lodi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Marseille).

  15. Post update

    Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Bilal Nadir replaces Jonathan Clauss.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Bamo Meïté replaces Leonardo Balerdi.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nordi Mukiele replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Bradley Barcola.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brest641186213
2Nice633084412
3PSG6321146811
4Monaco6321158711
5Strasbourg631278-110
6Le Havre623110739
7Marseille623178-19
8Rennes615010648
9Nantes6222111108
10Lille52217708
11Metz6222710-38
12Reims52129727
13Montpellier61329906
14Lorient61321012-26
15Toulouse613268-26
16Lens6114612-64
17Lyon6024311-82
18Clermont6015512-71
View full French Ligue 1 table

