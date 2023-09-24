Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Marseille 0.
Kylian Mbappe went off with a suspected ankle injury as Paris St-Germain returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 with an easy victory over Marseille.
PSG's star forward tried to carry on after an early challenge with Leonardo Balerdi but went off before half-time.
Mbappe could be a doubt when the French champions play Newcastle away in the Champions League on 4 October.
PSG cruised past Marseille after goals by Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and two from Goncalo Ramos.
It lifted them into third spot in Ligue 1, two points behind early season leaders Brest.
Luis Enrique's side had lost their previous Ligue 1 game 3-2 at home to Nice on 15 September but they never looked back once Morocco full-back Hakimi scored straight from a free-kick.
Hakimi then provided the cross for Muani to score his first goal since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt for £64.2m plus £12.2m in add-ons earlier this month.
Substitute Ramos sealed the points with the third and fourth goals after replacing the injured Mbappe.
Marseille, whose manager Marcelino resigned last week, should have equalised at 1-0 down but Vitinha headed against the bar.
Their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season leaves them seventh in the table, two points behind PSG.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 5Marquinhos
- 37Skriniar
- 21HernándezSubstituted forDaniloat 69'minutes
- 2HakimiSubstituted forMukieleat 83'minutes
- 4Ugarte
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 29BarcolaSubstituted forSolerat 83'minutes
- 10DembéléSubstituted forRuizat 69'minutes
- 23Kolo Muani
- 7MbappéSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 32'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Ruiz
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 15Danilo
- 17Vitinha
- 26Mukiele
- 27Ndour
- 28Soler
- 97Kurzawa
Marseille
Formation 3-5-2
- 16López
- 99Mbemba
- 4GigotBooked at 73mins
- 5BalerdiSubstituted forMeïtéat 83'minutes
- 7ClaussSubstituted forNadirat 84'minutes
- 21Rongier
- 8OunahiSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
- 27VeretoutBooked at 82mins
- 12LodiBooked at 85mins
- 9Carvalho OliveiraSubstituted forNdiayeat 45'minutes
- 10AubameyangSubstituted forCorreaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Harit
- 18Meïté
- 20Correa
- 24Mughe
- 29Ndiaye
- 34Nadir
- 36Blanco
- 37Soglo
- 62Murillo
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Marseille 0.
Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille).
Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Chancel Mbemba (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Marseille 0. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Randal Kolo Muani following a fast break.
Foul by Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Pau López (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Renan Lodi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Renan Lodi (Marseille).
Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Veretout (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Bilal Nadir replaces Jonathan Clauss.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Bamo Meïté replaces Leonardo Balerdi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nordi Mukiele replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Bradley Barcola.