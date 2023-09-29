Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Fulham will continue to assess full-back Kenny Tete, who is nursing a groin problem.

Sasa Lukic is available after resuming training but Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore remain sidelined.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson misses this fixture through suspension, while Malo Gusto serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Ben Chilwell is out with a hamstring injury but Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke may come back into contention.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham won the most recent encounter 2-1 at Craven Cottage on 12 January, although that was only their second victory in 32 Premier League meetings.

Chelsea have had a player sent off in both of their Premier League defeats against the Cottagers: Joao Felix last season and William Gallas during a 1-0 loss in March 2006.

All three of the Premier League fixtures between the sides on a Monday have ended in a draw.

Fulham

Fulham are winless in nine consecutive Premier League London derbies since beating Chelsea in January (D4, L5).

Their last seven league goals have been scored by seven different players, including all five this season.

Marco Silva is one short of 50 Premier League wins as a manager (D28, L62).

Andreas Pereira is one shy of 200 career league appearances.

Chelsea