Scottish transfer gossip: O'Dea to stay at Celtic, Lammers on Rangers fans, Steven Naismith, Josh Stones
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Young Wigan striker Josh Stones is the latest player to have to choose between England and Scotland - the Leeds-born 19-year-old, who had a brief loan spell with Ross County, has played for England schoolboys but qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic B coach Darren O'Dea has pulled out of the running to be the next Inverness boss despite being given permission to speak to the Highlands club. (Daily Record)
Playmaker Sam Lammers says the excuses are over for Rangers' summer signings and the fans are within their rights to let the players know they are not happy after they were jeered off against Motherwell. (Daily Record)
Steven Naismith is already facing a critical game in his tenure at Heart of Midlothian when he takes on Kilmarnock - just three months after being appointed technical director. (The Herald)
Portuguese winger Jota's transfer from Celtic to Al-Ittihad will be the subject of an internal club investigation. (Asharq Al-Awsat via Scottish Sun)
Former Rangers loan midfielder Malik Tillman has apologised to his PSV Eindhoven team-mates after being dropped by boss Peter Bosz for missing a game because he overslept. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen proved they can balance European group action and domestic demands with the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. (Press & Journal)
Feyenoord had their Eredivisie game against Ajax suspended because of crowd trouble after Celtic's Champions League rivals raced into a three-goal lead inside 37 minutes. (Scottish Sun)
Under-fire Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri admits his team are on the verge of a full-blown crisis before their Champions League game with Celtic after their worst start to the season for 21 years. (Daily Record)
Dundee are unbeaten at Dens Park in the Premiership this season but striker Amadou Bakayoko feels there is more to come - and has his eyes on a top-six finish. (The Courier)