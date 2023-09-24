Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Young Wigan striker Josh Stones is the latest player to have to choose between England and Scotland - the Leeds-born 19-year-old, who had a brief loan spell with Ross County, has played for England schoolboys but qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic B coach Darren O'Dea has pulled out of the running to be the next Inverness boss despite being given permission to speak to the Highlands club. (Daily Record) external-link

Playmaker Sam Lammers says the excuses are over for Rangers' summer signings and the fans are within their rights to let the players know they are not happy after they were jeered off against Motherwell. (Daily Record) external-link

Steven Naismith is already facing a critical game in his tenure at Heart of Midlothian when he takes on Kilmarnock - just three months after being appointed technical director. (The Herald) external-link

Portuguese winger Jota's transfer from Celtic to Al-Ittihad will be the subject of an internal club investigation. (Asharq Al-Awsat via Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers loan midfielder Malik Tillman has apologised to his PSV Eindhoven team-mates after being dropped by boss Peter Bosz for missing a game because he overslept. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen proved they can balance European group action and domestic demands with the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. (Press & Journal) external-link

Feyenoord had their Eredivisie game against Ajax suspended because of crowd trouble after Celtic's Champions League rivals raced into a three-goal lead inside 37 minutes. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Under-fire Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri admits his team are on the verge of a full-blown crisis before their Champions League game with Celtic after their worst start to the season for 21 years. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee are unbeaten at Dens Park in the Premiership this season but striker Amadou Bakayoko feels there is more to come - and has his eyes on a top-six finish. (The Courier) external-link

