Howat helped Rangers win the SWPL Cup against Hibernian last season

Rangers striker Kirsty Howat has received her first call-up to the Scotland squad for the Women's Nations League game against Belgium on Tuesday.

The Dumfries-born forward replaces Manchester United's Emma Watson in the pool for the game at Hampden Park.

Howat rejoined Rangers from Glasgow City in January 2021 and helped the club win their first Scottish Women's Premier League title the next season.

The 26-year-old has represented Scotland at various age-group levels.

Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland began their Women's Nations League campaign with a narrow defeat against England.

The Netherlands, who lost their opening game 2-1 against Belgium, make up Group A1 in the Women's Nations League.