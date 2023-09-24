Torquay's players were left shell-shocked after conceding two late goals to lose 3-2 at Hemel Hempstead

Gary Johnson says his Torquay United side must find more consistency if they are to challenge for the National League South title after a 3-2 loss at Hemel Hempstead.

Ross Marshall's 84th-minute goal appeared to give the Gulls all three points as they went 2-1 up having conceded inside the first 10 minutes.

But two goals in two minutes ensured the hosts came away with the victory.

Torquay drop to seventh in the table but are just two points off the top.

"We've had a long chat in there about what we need to do if we're going to win the league," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon after the loss.

"We need to be a little more active - some games we look very sharp, other games we look not so sharp.

"We've got to find out what the key is to keep them sharp all the time."

The loss ended a run of six wins in seven for Torquay, who were relegated from the National League last season.

But Johnson is keen not to be overly concerned after just 10 games of the season.

"I know the fans don't like us losing but I can only say we're still there or thereabouts and we've got to make sure our home form stays strong and we win these games 2-1 instead of losing 3-2," he added.

"I felt we had a few that didn't play their best game, and if you don't play your best game in this league there are teams that can turn you over.

"I was disappointed with some of the lads and we said why we were disappointed, so hopefully they'll pick that up and liven up ready for the next game."