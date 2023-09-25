Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club was formed in 2019

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman says his side's late 4-4 draw at Sandhurst Town could have long term implications for their title hopes.

Having led 4-2, they conceded twice in stoppage time as their five-game winning streak was abruptly ended.

While Bulls still lead Combined Counties Premier Division South by a point, they have played more games than any of the other sides in the division.

"To concede two in stoppage time feels like a defeat," Freeman said.

The Bulls have played nine games and are a point ahead of second-placed Guildford City who have a game in hand.

Third-placed Farnham Town have won all five of their matches and are four points back while Knaphill in sixth and and Redhill in seventh have also only played five games and are six and seven points off the Bulls respectively.

"The expectations are that we should be getting results at places like this," Freeman added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"We want to be challenging Farnham at the very top of this.

"I think there will be a lot of strange results, but I think Farnham and Croydon will be very strong, and Redhill, those three aren't going to drop too many points and we've let that slip today, which isn't great.

"When we play those teams we're going to have to put in some performances because we're going to have to catch up a little on the points that we've dropped which I don't see some of those sides dropping.

"It's a good start, but that's all it is, and there's a lot of teams ahead that we need to be challenging as we go forward, so that's the challenge now that we go and compete against those and days like today don't happen too often."