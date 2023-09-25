Women's Nations League: Hungary v Republic of Ireland Venue: Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium, Budapest Date: Tuesday, 26 September Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland interim manager Eileen Gleeson says her full focus is on Hungary after a historic win over Northern Ireland in the Nations League.

Lucy Quinn, Kyra Carusa and Lily Agg needed for the Republic in what was their first game at the Aviva Stadium.

Gleeson's side now travel to Hungary for their second match in League B2.

"Hungary will be a difficult opponent and playing at home gives them an extra edge," said Gleeson, who is in charge following Vera Pauw's exit as manager.

The build-up to the Republic's inaugural Women's Nations League was dominated by the departure of Pauw following the World Cup, with defender Diane Caldwell saying the team had qualified "in spite" of their former manager.

However, with Gleeson taking charge on an interim basis, the Republic swept it to one side as they put in a comprehensive performance in front of a record crowd of 35,995 at the Aviva.

They now travel to Hungary with the aim of consolidating their place at the top of the group and Gleeson says her side "won't take anything for granted".

"We had an excellent start to our Uefa Nations League campaign with the win over Northern Ireland in front of a record crowd," Gleeson added.

"It was a historic day, but now our full focus is on the next game against Hungary to ensure that we do all that we can to take the three points on offer."