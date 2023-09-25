Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Enzo Maresca was assistant coach at Manchester City when they won the treble last season

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca says getting lost trying to find lunch on Saturday was proof that it is too early to get carried away with the Foxes being top of the Championship.

The Foxes beat Bristol City 1-0 to return to the summit on goal different.

Maresca said the home win made him "realise it is still very early."

"I tell you why, because from the changing room to where we have lunch is on the other side and I needed to ask two people to arrive there," he said.

Talking to BBC Radio Leicester, Maresca continued: "This, I think, makes it very clear. Even me, I can't find my way from the dressing room to the restaurant, so it's early days.

"To be honest, I am looking at the results and looking at the table, but at the end I know it is very early."

The 43-year-old Italian has overseen nine wins from 10 games in all competitions since taking charge in the summer.

Since their only defeat of the season, against Hull City before the international break, they have won three, scored seven goals and conceded just once.

That run includes a 4-1 victory at St Mary's against a Southampton side that was relegated from the Premier League alongside the Foxes last season, a 2-0 win at Norwich City and the victory against Bristol City, which was sealed by a Jamie Vardy penalty.

After the game, Maresca said it was an "almost perfect" performance.

Leicester next turn their attention to the EFL, and a trip to Liverpool in the third round on Wednesday.