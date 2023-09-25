Last updated on .From the section Notts County

David McGoldrick returned to his childhood club Notts County in the summer

Striker David McGoldrick says Notts County were "downbeat" after overcoming Forest Green Rovers to return to the top of the League Two table.

The 35-year-old scored what proved to the winner in the seven-goal thriller at Meadow Lane.

Forest Green had battled back from 2-0 down to level after 61 minutes and, after going 4-2 down, pulled a late goal back to make it a tense finish.

"You have to dig in sometimes and we did that a lot," McGoldrick said.

"It's a game of football, two sides have come to get points so it's never all one-sided. We hung on in the end.

"We were disappointed in the performance, a bit downbeat in the dressing room, but we won. We got all three points and we are keeping this unbeaten record at home."

The Magpies have taken maximum points from their four home league games since returning to English football's fourth tier after a four-year absence.

Before netting his fourth goal of the season, McGoldrick created one for leading scorer Macaulay Langstaff which seemingly put the hosts in control at 2-0 up at the break.

Two goals in five minutes from former Birmingham City and Watford captain Troy Deeney - on the way to scoring a hat-trick - levelled the scores early in the second half.

But quickfire goals from John Bostock and McGoldrick were enough to put the game beyond the visitors.

"The gaffer won't let us get away with that, we will cut the mistakes out and go again next week," McGoldrick told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"There are going to be tough games. No game is easy, no point is a given."