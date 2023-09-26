Late start makes me feel young - Forest's Turner

Matt Turner was sinking three-pointers and hitting home runs long before he dared to take his first goal kick.

The 29-year-old Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was already well on his way to becoming a professional footballer before he felt capable of actually standing over the ball to restart play.

Why? Well, the American freely admits to being a "baseball and basketball guy" rather than someone who saw soccer as any serious sporting endeavour.

"The World Cup in 2010 was really what got me into the sport," Turner told BBC East Midlands Today.

"That's when I was 16 and started playing soccer, or football, year round after that.

"Before that, I kind of flirted with the idea of playing. Both my older sisters played, but really I was more a baseball guy, a basketball guy and they are the sports I played since I could walk.

"I couldn't take my own goal kicks until I was 20 years old. I just didn't have the ability or strength to really lift the ball up into the air.

"I was always that goalkeeper that was asking the centre-back to come take his goal kicks.

"The hard thing for me was catching up with my technique."

Matt Turner has been ever present for Nottingham Forest so far this season

'I'm 29, but feel young'

Turner may have taken football seriously later than just about any of his Forest team-mates - or any player right across the Premier League for that matter - but he has done a great deal more than learn how to kick a ball long from a set-piece in the 13 years since he became a 'soccer guy'.

"I knew that if I wanted to be on the pitch I had to take care of what I could take care of - which was defending the goal," he said.

"That is basically what I built my career off of - being solid and consistent.

"Then those other areas of my game have been developing over the last few years.

"The great part of starting so late is that, yes, I'm 29 but I really do feel young. I feel like I have so much to learn and to grow. And that is how I approach every day.

"I don't approach every day thinking I'm where I can be, and I'm at my maximum and that I can't learn anything more today to make tomorrow better. That couldn't be more opposite to how I view every day."

Turner first forged a career in Major League Soccer with New England Revolution and established himself as the United States' first-choice keeper before moving to the Premier League with Arsenal in the summer of 2022.

'The City Ground is a beautiful thing'

Turner had said he was "able to realise a dream" when he joined the Gunners, but he featured more for his national team last season than he did for the London side - with his involvement limited to just seven appearances in domestic and European cup competitions.

His first Premier League appearance ended up coming against Arsenal, with Turner joining the two-time European Cup winners as their number one for £10m in the summer.

Matt Turner made his Premier League debut against former club Arsenal

A week later he made his home debut at the City Ground - a 125-year-old venue that he quickly fell in love with.

"When I came here last year as an Arsenal player, you felt the history as soon as you walked through the doors and there was something very charming about that," Turner said.

"Especially as we don't have a ton of that in America in general, it's a newer country, it's all about what's the latest and greatest.

"Then you turn around, press pause and look at a stadium like this and the way the fans affect the emotion of the game - it is truly a beautiful thing.

"That was my first experience of it and now, as a Forest player, walking out of that tunnel every single time is just goose bumps and chills. The noise that it has is an amazing feeling.

"Every time you have a good passage of play, every time you get a good chance in, you can really feel the energy start to build and, as players, we feed off that for sure.

"And I think as the other side, coming here as a visiting team, you know that you don't want that to happen. You don't want the crowd to get into the game in that sense.

"So it's funny that I've been able to see both sides of it."