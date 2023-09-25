'I've got to hold her back sometimes' - Oxtoby

Women's Nations League: Northern Ireland v Albania Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 26 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

While Tanya Oxtoby gets ready for her first home match as manager on Tuesday, Seaview will get ready to celebrate one of Northern Ireland's greats.

Defender Sarah McFadden is set to win her 100th international cap when Northern Ireland take on Albania in the Women's Nations League on Tuesday.

McFadden's journey has mirrored that of Northern Ireland, whose women's team was reformed in 2004 and a rollercoaster path cumulated in qualification for the Euro 2022 finals last summer.

Instead of winding her career down after a first major tournament for both her and the team, the 36-year-old has had a new lease of life and recently become a full-time player at club Durham.

Her enthusiasm for the sport and importance to the team has only grown. She has been a rock at the centre of Northern Ireland's defence, being one of the best players in the group stages at the Euros and she scored a famous winner against Italy in November.

She has been there every step of the way and continues to be as important as ever, even if her defensive role is a world away from the attacking position she played earlier in her career.

"She is a special individual, on and off the pitch," said Oxtoby.

"I have to hold her back sometimes, she still thinks she is 21.

"She is fantastic and you can see the girls feed off her professionalism and her sheer will and want to win.

"She does that in the right way, and we want to keep that around as long as we can.

"She is great to have around the group and we saw her quality at the weekend on the pitch.

"For me it is a no-brainer, if she is happy to be involved then, from our point of view, we want to continue to work together."

Reading winger Lauren Wade could win her 50th cap against Albania

It will also be a special night for winger Lauren Wade, who is set to win her 50th cap if she makes an appearance at Seaview.

Like McFadden, Wade, 29, has been one of Northern Ireland's best players over the past two years and a move to Reading has only enhanced her game - a case most highlighted by a superb goal against Wales in April.

Oxtoby said that both Wade and McFadden are "such an important part of what we do".

"I think they have both contributed so much to this country in terms of their footballing ability, but also they are role models to the younger girls," said the Australian.

"That is something we want to make sure we can continue to develop within our group and that is why that leadership is so important.

"I'm very grateful to have them in the group."

'It couldn't happen to a better person'

Simone Magill paid tribute to team-mates McFadden and Wade, and said it highlighted their dedication to playing football for Northern Ireland.

"It takes a long, long time to reach those milestones," the Aston Villa striker said.

"It just shows what they have done and the sacrifices they have made.

"In times when maybe it wasn't so good and we didn't have the support we have now, for them to come through that and be rewarded now - it is richly deserved."

Magill had extra praise for McFadden and said it was "an honour" to play alongside the defender.

"The word legend gets thrown around easily these days but you look at the likes of Sarah and what she has done and achieved, it couldn't go to a better person in my opinion.

"I'm absolutely delighted for her that she has got here."