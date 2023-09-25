Last updated on .From the section Inverness CT

Duncan Ferguson only lasted six months with Forest Green Rovers

Former Scotland and Everton striker Duncan Ferguson is the new manager at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 51-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the club currently bottom of the Scottish Championship.

The club say he was the "stand out candidate" after an "extensive recruitment process".

The statement adds: "His professionalism, commitment and dynamic leadership skills shone through in our discussions."

Ferguson, who replaces the sacked Billy Dodds, took his first steps in management with Forest Green Rovers in January.

However, he moved on in July following just one win in 18 games in charge, after which they were relegated from England's League One.

Having had two spells as a player with Everton, Ferguson returned to the Premier League club as a coach under fellow Scot David Moyes and went on to be caretaker boss twice as well as assistant manager. He left Goodison Park in July last year.

Caley Thistle director of football John Robertson was in caretaker charge for his side's first game without Dodds on Saturday, when they lost 1-0 to Dundee United.

It was the second week in a row when a late goal had handed Caley Thistle's opponents a victory that took them to the Championship summit, with Dodds' last game being a 1-0 defeat by Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy.

Ferguson, who started his career with Dundee United before moving to Rangers, scored 73 goals for Everton either side of a stint with Newcastle and was capped seven times by Scotland.