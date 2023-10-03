West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|9
|8
|0
|1
|18
|6
|12
|24
|2
|Ipswich
|9
|7
|1
|1
|18
|11
|7
|22
|3
|Preston
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|10
|3
|20
|4
|Sunderland
|9
|5
|1
|3
|18
|8
|10
|16
|5
|Hull
|9
|4
|4
|1
|14
|9
|5
|16
|6
|Cardiff
|9
|5
|1
|3
|16
|12
|4
|16
|7
|Norwich
|9
|5
|1
|3
|19
|16
|3
|16
|8
|West Brom
|9
|3
|4
|2
|16
|11
|5
|13
|9
|Leeds
|9
|3
|4
|2
|14
|10
|4
|13
|10
|Southampton
|9
|4
|1
|4
|15
|20
|-5
|13
|11
|Bristol City
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|10
|1
|12
|12
|Birmingham
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|12
|13
|Plymouth
|9
|3
|2
|4
|17
|14
|3
|11
|14
|Coventry
|9
|2
|5
|2
|15
|12
|3
|11
|15
|Millwall
|9
|3
|2
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|11
|16
|Stoke
|9
|3
|1
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|10
|17
|Huddersfield
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|10
|18
|Blackburn
|9
|3
|1
|5
|13
|20
|-7
|10
|19
|Swansea
|9
|2
|3
|4
|13
|12
|1
|9
|20
|Watford
|9
|2
|3
|4
|13
|13
|0
|9
|21
|Middlesbrough
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|17
|-7
|8
|22
|QPR
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|15
|-7
|8
|23
|Rotherham
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|19
|-11
|5
|24
|Sheff Wed
|9
|0
|2
|7
|5
|17
|-12
|2
