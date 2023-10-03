Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City20:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Southampton

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester98011861224
2Ipswich97111811722
3Preston96211310320
4Sunderland95131881016
5Hull9441149516
6Cardiff95131612416
7Norwich95131916316
8West Brom93421611513
9Leeds93421410413
10Southampton94141520-513
11Bristol City93331110112
12Birmingham933389-112
13Plymouth93241714311
14Coventry92521512311
15Millwall9324711-411
16Stoke93151114-310
17Huddersfield92431014-410
18Blackburn93151320-710
19Swansea9234131219
20Watford9234131309
21Middlesbrough92251017-78
22QPR9225815-78
23Rotherham9126819-115
24Sheff Wed9027517-122
View full Championship table

