Championship
IpswichIpswich Town3HullHull City0

Ipswich Town 3-0 Hull City: Kieran McKenna's side return to top of Championship

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Conor Chaplin curls home his fourth goal of the season for Ipswich
Conor Chaplin curled home his fourth goal of the season for Ipswich

Ipswich continued their exhilarating start to the season with victory over Hull City at Portman Road as they returned to the top of the Championship table.

In a match-up of two in-form sides, Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin scored first-half goals from outside the box to put the Tractor Boys in control.

The Tigers had won their three previous away games, and were unbeaten in eight, but skipper Lewie Coyle had to go off with a facial injury after the break and they fell further behind when Marcus Harness sidefooted the third.

Scott Twine was just too high with a free-kick as Hull sought to spark a revival, and Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky had to make a series of late saves to deny them a consolation, but his side held out for their eighth win in 10 games.

It put them one point ahead of Leicester, who play Preston North End on Wednesday.

Ipswich had skipper Sam Morsy back from suspension as they looked to return to winning ways following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

And they only had to wait five minutes for the opening goal as Chaplin allowed Leif Davis' crossfield ball to run on to Burns and the Wales international drilled a low shot past Ryan Allsop.

Harness forced a save from Allsop at his near post and Massimo Luongo shot just wide before Davis turned creator again as Kieran McKenna's side doubled their lead.

He cut the ball back to Chaplin from the left side of the box and the striker - who contributed 26 league goals to last season's promotion campaign - was given far too much space by the Hull defence as he curled into the top corner from 20 yards.

Hull had won on their last six league visits to Ipswich - between 2011 and 2020 - and Aaron Connolly had a chance to reduce the deficit early in the second half as he spun in the box but shot the wrong side of the post.

But a long clearance from Hladky found George Hirst in space on the left and he laid it into Harness' path for an easy finish.

Cyrus Christie, Twine, Jadon Philogene and Liam Delap all tested Hladky. The Czech keeper kept his place despite last season's first-choice Christian Walton being fit again and ensured a fifth clean sheet in the league as Hull suffered a defeat which saw them slip three places to eighth.

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hladky
  • 18Williams
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 4Edmundson
  • 3Davis
  • 5Morsy
  • 25LuongoSubstituted forTaylorat 90'minutes
  • 7BurnsSubstituted forJacksonat 81'minutes
  • 10ChaplinSubstituted forHutchinsonat 81'minutes
  • 11HarnessSubstituted forScarlettat 80'minutes
  • 27HirstSubstituted forLadapoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 2Clarke
  • 9Ladapo
  • 12Ball
  • 14Taylor
  • 19Jackson
  • 20Hutchinson
  • 24Scarlett
  • 33Broadhead

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Allsop
  • 33Christie
  • 5Jones
  • 4Greaves
  • 2CoyleSubstituted forVinagreat 58'minutes
  • 15MortonSubstituted forDochertyat 69'minutes
  • 24SeriSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 68'minutes
  • 20Delap
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forTwineat 45'minutes
  • 23Philogene
  • 44ConnollySubstituted forSinikat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 3Vinagre
  • 6McLoughlin
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Sinik
  • 25Furlong
  • 26Smith
  • 30Twine
  • 41Sellars-Fleming
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
27,070

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamHull
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ipswich Town 3, Hull City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 3, Hull City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Morsy.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Docherty.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Delap (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Twine following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jack Taylor.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jack Taylor replaces Massimo Luongo.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

  12. Post update

    Scott Twine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Twine.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Twine (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town).

  17. Post update

    Alfie Jones (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Twine (Hull City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cyrus Christie (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

