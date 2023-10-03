Bristol Rovers v Port Vale

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:45Port ValePort Vale
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portsmouth
|10
|6
|4
|0
|17
|7
|10
|22
|2
|Oxford Utd
|9
|7
|0
|2
|18
|8
|10
|21
|3
|Stevenage
|10
|5
|3
|2
|15
|9
|6
|18
|4
|Bolton
|9
|5
|2
|2
|15
|10
|5
|17
|5
|Peterborough
|10
|5
|2
|3
|15
|11
|4
|17
|6
|Port Vale
|10
|5
|2
|3
|11
|15
|-4
|17
|7
|Barnsley
|10
|5
|1
|4
|20
|12
|8
|16
|8
|Exeter
|10
|5
|1
|4
|10
|9
|1
|16
|9
|Wycombe
|9
|5
|1
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|16
|10
|Lincoln City
|9
|4
|3
|2
|14
|9
|5
|15
|11
|Blackpool
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|7
|2
|15
|12
|Derby
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|9
|5
|14
|13
|Cambridge
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|7
|3
|14
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|11
|1
|12
|15
|Charlton
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|11
|0
|11
|16
|Leyton Orient
|10
|3
|2
|5
|8
|14
|-6
|11
|17
|Northampton
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|18
|Shrewsbury
|9
|3
|1
|5
|4
|9
|-5
|10
|19
|Carlisle
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|20
|Burton
|10
|1
|4
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|7
|21
|Reading
|9
|3
|1
|5
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|22
|Wigan
|9
|4
|1
|4
|14
|14
|0
|5
|23
|Fleetwood
|9
|1
|2
|6
|5
|14
|-9
|5
|24
|Cheltenham
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
|17
|-17
|1
