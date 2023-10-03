Close menu
League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Fratton Park

Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers

League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth106401771022
2Oxford Utd97021881021
3Stevenage10532159618
4Bolton95221510517
5Peterborough105231511417
6Port Vale105231115-417
7Barnsley105142012816
8Exeter10514109116
9Wycombe95131112-116
10Lincoln City9432149515
11Blackpool943297215
12Derby9423149514
13Cambridge9423107314
14Bristol Rovers93331211112
15Charlton93241111011
16Leyton Orient10325814-611
17Northampton931589-110
18Shrewsbury931549-510
19Carlisle10145713-67
20Burton10145614-87
21Reading9315710-36
22Wigan9414141405
23Fleetwood9126514-95
24Cheltenham10019017-171
View full League One table

