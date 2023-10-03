Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers19:45BradfordBradford City
Venue: Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County106222319420
2Crawley106222017320
3Swindon954026141219
4Gillingham1061399019
5Mansfield10460179818
6Wimbledon104511910917
7Crewe104512417717
8Stockport105232013717
9Wrexham104422323016
10Barrow9432119215
11MK Dons104241616014
12Morecambe94231111014
13Walsall104241517-214
14Bradford103431112-113
15Accrington104151416-213
16Harrogate10415911-213
17Newport103251821-311
18Colchester93151515010
19Grimsby102441214-210
20Salford103161317-410
21Doncaster102261119-88
22Forest Green102171020-107
23Tranmere102081319-66
24Sutton United101181224-124
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC