National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45RochdaleRochdale
Venue: ARMCO Arena, England

Solihull Moors v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Simkin
  • 2Clarke
  • 10Kelly
  • 6Morrison
  • 9Beck
  • 3Newton
  • 12Mafuta
  • 8Maycock
  • 14Stevens
  • 19Stearman
  • 27Craig

Substitutes

  • 5Gordon
  • 16Brogan
  • 17Labadie
  • 17Barratt
  • 25Ryley

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moulden
  • 4East
  • 11Uchegbulam
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 9Mitchell
  • 5Taylor
  • 13Keohane
  • 8Clayton
  • 16Oduroh
  • 20Gilmour
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 7Sinclair
  • 15Nevett
  • 17Afuye
  • 21Conway
  • 24Ferguson
Referee:
Jamie O'Connor

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield13102132211132
2Barnet1392227161129
3Solihull Moors1376023121127
4Bromley137422012825
5Gateshead1364332161622
6Altrincham135622419521
7Rochdale135442117419
8Woking135441713419
9Hartlepool136162225-319
10Aldershot135352325-218
11Dorking135351517-218
12Oldham134541817117
13Eastleigh134541621-517
14Ebbsfleet135172022-216
15Wealdstone134451519-416
16Halifax133641213-115
17Dag & Red133371217-512
18Boreham Wood132651420-612
19Oxford City132561926-711
20York132561926-711
21Maidenhead United13256817-911
22Fylde132381930-119
23Southend13535211748
24Kidderminster13148718-117
View full National League table

Top Stories

