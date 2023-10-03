Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh19:45EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Ebbsfleet United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McDonnell
  • 6Francillette
  • 12Langston
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 18Clements
  • 15Rendall
  • 4Atangana
  • 9McCallum
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 17Maguire
  • 20Quigley

Substitutes

  • 7Carter
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Barlow
  • 13Scott
  • 21Rutherford

Ebbsfleet

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 2O'Neill
  • 16Domi
  • 20Solly
  • 23White
  • 26Hollis
  • 4Wright
  • 8Cissé
  • 22Chapman
  • 11McQueen
  • 24Amoo

Substitutes

  • 7Sterling-James
  • 10Tanner
  • 17Edser
  • 18Clifford
  • 25Coulthirst
Referee:
James Durkin

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield13102132211132
2Barnet1392227161129
3Solihull Moors1376023121127
4Bromley137422012825
5Gateshead1364332161622
6Altrincham135622419521
7Rochdale135442117419
8Woking135441713419
9Hartlepool136162225-319
10Aldershot135352325-218
11Dorking135351517-218
12Oldham134541817117
13Eastleigh134541621-517
14Ebbsfleet135172022-216
15Wealdstone134451519-416
16Halifax133641213-115
17Dag & Red133371217-512
18Boreham Wood132651420-612
19Oxford City132561926-711
20York132561926-711
21Maidenhead United13256817-911
22Fylde132381930-119
23Southend13535211748
24Kidderminster13148718-117
View full National League table

Top Stories

