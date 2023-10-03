Eastleigh v Ebbsfleet United

Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McDonnell
- 6Francillette
- 12Langston
- 16Nwabuokei
- 18Clements
- 15Rendall
- 4Atangana
- 9McCallum
- 11Boldewijn
- 17Maguire
- 20Quigley
Substitutes
- 7Carter
- 8Taylor
- 10Barlow
- 13Scott
- 21Rutherford
Ebbsfleet
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Cousins
- 2O'Neill
- 16Domi
- 20Solly
- 23White
- 26Hollis
- 4Wright
- 8Cissé
- 22Chapman
- 11McQueen
- 24Amoo
Substitutes
- 7Sterling-James
- 10Tanner
- 17Edser
- 18Clifford
- 25Coulthirst
- Referee:
- James Durkin
Match details to follow.