Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium, England

Gateshead v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Mair
  • 5Richardson
  • 2Tinkler
  • 3Booty
  • 19Hannant
  • 18Grayson
  • 11Wearne
  • 9Dinanga
  • 21McBride
  • 10Olley
  • 8Francis

Substitutes

  • 6Storey
  • 15Hunter
  • 16Rutledge
  • 17Pani
  • 23Chadwick

Wealdstone

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Ward
  • 3Barker
  • 6Barrett
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 18Smith
  • 23Mundle-Smith
  • 5Dyer
  • 22Bowen
  • 14Obiero
  • 19Clayden
  • 27Adarkwa

Substitutes

  • 2Cook
  • 8Ferguson
  • 11Andrews
  • 20Abdulmalik
  • 29Campbell
Referee:
David Richardson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield13102132211132
2Barnet1392227161129
3Solihull Moors1376023121127
4Bromley137422012825
5Gateshead1364332161622
6Altrincham135622419521
7Rochdale135442117419
8Woking135441713419
9Hartlepool136162225-319
10Aldershot135352325-218
11Dorking135351517-218
12Oldham134541817117
13Eastleigh134541621-517
14Ebbsfleet135172022-216
15Wealdstone134451519-416
16Halifax133641213-115
17Dag & Red133371217-512
18Boreham Wood132651420-612
19Oxford City132561926-711
20York132561926-711
21Maidenhead United13256817-911
22Fylde132381930-119
23Southend13535211748
24Kidderminster13148718-117
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC