National League
OldhamOldham Athletic19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v Maidenhead United

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Hudson
  • 15Green
  • 3Kitching
  • 5Hobson
  • 4Hogan
  • 14Sheron
  • 8Lundstram
  • 21Sutton
  • 22Dickenson
  • 25Reid
  • 30Norwood

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 6Shelton
  • 7Willoughby
  • 10Nuttall
  • 18Tollitt

Maidenhead United

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Ross
  • 14Sho-Silva
  • 2Asare
  • 4De Havilland
  • 3Beckwith
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 6Golding
  • 16Pettit
  • 17Smith
  • 19Omilabu
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 1Jinadu
  • 7Parsons
  • 12Keetch
  • 21Zimba
  • 26Kinsella
Referee:
John Mulligan

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield13102132211132
2Barnet1392227161129
3Solihull Moors1376023121127
4Bromley137422012825
5Gateshead1364332161622
6Altrincham135622419521
7Rochdale135442117419
8Woking135441713419
9Hartlepool136162225-319
10Aldershot135352325-218
11Dorking135351517-218
12Oldham134541817117
13Eastleigh134541621-517
14Ebbsfleet135172022-216
15Wealdstone134451519-416
16Halifax133641213-115
17Dag & Red133371217-512
18Boreham Wood132651420-612
19Oxford City132561926-711
20York132561926-711
21Maidenhead United13256817-911
22Fylde132381930-119
23Southend13535211748
24Kidderminster13148718-117
