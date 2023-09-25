Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Michael Beale must lift the Viaplay Cup and reach the Europa League knockout stages to save his Rangers career, reckons former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller, (Radio Clyde via Daily Record external-link )

Plans to expand the capacity at Ibrox remain "high on our agenda", Rangers CEO James Bisgrove told a gathering of supporters. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen defender Jimmy McGarry is set to undergo a scan on a suspected hamstring injury suffered in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. (Press & Journal) external-link

Denmark are seriously considering giving Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley his first senior call-up for the October internationals. (Sky Sports) external-link

The reported £1m or so Celtic paid Yokohama F Marinos for Daizen Maeda in January 2022 "looks like the steal of the century", says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

David Martindale admits the change of ownership at Livingston could cost him his job after 10 years with the West Lothian club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfield star Caroline Weir took charge of the Scotland dressing room in the aftermath of Friday night's defeat to England at the Stadium of Light, according to manager Pedro Martinez Losa. (The Herald external-link , subscription required)

Rangers have lined up Ligue 1 side Monaco for a B-team friendly at Ibrox on 7 October. (Scottish Sun) external-link