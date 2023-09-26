Darren Moore took charge of his first game as Huddersfield boss, watching his side take a point at Coventry

Boss Darren Moore believes he can unlock even more improvement from his Huddersfield Town players, after he was encouraged by the performance in Monday's Championship draw at Coventry.

Four days after taking over, the 49-year-old saw the Terriers earn a point thanks to Michal Helik's late leveller.

Moore succeeded Neil Warnock, as the club sought a longer-term appointment.

"We feel there's more to come from them, in the ability that they've shown," Moore told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I don't think we've seen everything from them, there's more. That will come with more confidence and time spent together and getting to understand and know them.

"As the days and weeks go by, I'm sure they'll show us more. I said to them 'keep that commitment and endeavour, going forward'. It's an ingredient all the top teams have got."

Helik's late equaliser, scored four minutes into stoppage time, earned Huddersfield a point that also extends their unbeaten run to four games.

While the players were made aware of Warnock's exit, with the club announcing that last midweek's match against Stoke would be his final one in charge, they had to adjust to Moore's arrival all in the midst of preparing for the trip to Coventry.

"They've handled it extremely well," Moore added. "They've had a change this week and then a game to prepare for in the space of 72 hours, and come to a very difficult place.

"That's why I'm so pleased with them, to take on board the information they have in a short space of time and apply it is credit to them.

"There are plenty of positives to take from the game."