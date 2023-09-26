Last updated on .From the section QPR

Reggie Cannon, who has won 28 caps for the USA, made 89 appearances during his spell at Boavista

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed United States international Reggie Cannon on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old defender was a free agent after leaving Portuguese side Boavista in June.

Cannon spent three years with Boavista after joining from Major League Soccer side FC Dallas in 2020.

"We have fought off clubs to get him and I believe Reggie will become a big asset for us," R's boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website. external-link

"He can play on the right side of midfield, as a wing-back and he can play as a right-sided centre-back, so he is going to add real competition for places which is what we need.

"With him being without a club over the summer, he is going to need a bit of time to get up to speed but I know he is raring to get going with us."

