Demetri Mitchell ensured a first win over a top flight side for Exeter City in more than four decades

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell heaped praise on winger Demetri Mitchell after his winning goal knocked Premier League side Luton Town out of the Carabao Cup.

Mitchell's late strike ensured a first win over a top flight side for Exeter since January 1981.

The former Manchester United youngster joined Exeter in January after spells in Scotland and other clubs in England.

"He's been fantastic since he came to the club," Caldwell told BBC Sport.

Mitchell's only game for United came in Jose Mourinho's final match in charge in May 2017.

Since then he has played for Hearts and Hibernian in Scotland, as well as at Blackpool, but he is beginning to thrive in Devon under Caldwell, who has known him since he was a young player.

"He's a player with huge talent. He has to put it together and I think he has in many moments since he's been at this football club.

"Tonight, playing on the wrong side, switching him to the other side, scoring a goal, but being a constant threat with his dribbling and his ability to run us up the pitch was absolutely amazing," Caldwell said.

Exeter have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of the club being owned by the club's supporters, with City's financial problems being helped by a famous 0-0 FA Cup draw at Manchester United in 2005.

But Caldwell says he would prefer to have a side come to St James Park rather than a glamorous trip away from Devon.

"This stadium's special, we want anyone to come here," he said.

"We believe that on our day, when we get it right, that we can be a real match for anyone.

"That's the spirit I want to get in and the belief I want to get in to these players and tonight will hopefully give them confidence," added Caldwell.